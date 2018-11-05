Image copyright Westernfront Association Image caption Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon was killed in the battle of Loos in 1915 when he was 26

The Queen has thanked villagers who are commemorating ancestors killed in World War One, including her uncle.

An afternoon tea will be held in Stainton near Barnard Castle for the relatives of those killed.

That includes Capt Fergus Bowes-Lyon who died in 1915 - he was the older brother of the Queen Mother.

In a letter to villagers, the Queen said she was "glad to know" her "much-loved" uncle would be honoured.

Sue Fulston, who had written to the Queen to tell her of the village hall committee's plans, said she was "chuffed" to get a reply.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Queen's uncle is included on the war memorial in Stainton

The Bowes-Lyon family lived at nearby Streatlam Castle and the Queen Mother and her daughters Elizabeth and Margaret were regular visitors, especially to Stainton's Post Office where the princesses would buy sweets.

Capt Bowes-Lyon was 26 when he was killed during the Battle of the Hohenzollern Redoubt in the Battle of Loos.

His sister Elizabeth went on to marry Prince Albert who became King George VI.

The letter from the The Queen's office at Balmoral said: "Her Majesty was glad to know you will be honouring those whose names are listed on the Stainton and Streatlam memorial including the much-loved brother of the Queen Mother."