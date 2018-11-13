Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jessica Patel ran a pharmacy in Middlesbrough with her husband Mitesh

A pharmacist accused of murdering his wife cheated on her with men he had met on a dating app, jurors have been told.

Mitesh Patel, 37, denies killing his wife Jessica, 34, whose body was found at their home in Middlesbrough in May.

Ahead of the trial starting, Justice James Goss told jurors it was agreed Mr Patel had been unfaithful with men.

When selecting jurors, the judge also ruled out anyone who had used dating app Grindr or visited the Patels' pharmacy in Linthrope since 2011.

The trial at Teesside Crown Court is expected to last three or four weeks and the prosecution is due to open its case on Thursday.