Image copyright CLeveland Police Image caption More than 500 plants were found in Loftus

A cannabis farm consisting of more than 500 plants with a street value of £300,000 has been found.

Cleveland Police said an officer discovered the farm in a property on West Road in Loftus.

Officers are trying to find the people responsible for growing the plants, a spokeswoman said.

Police have also issued a list of "tell-tale signs which often give cannabis farms away" for which members of the public "should be vigilant".

These include: