A woman who was found on fire in a garden is being treated for life-threatening burns after neighbours came to her aid.

Neighbours said they wrapped the woman in cling film after putting out the flames.

Cleveland Police said they were called to the incident on Acklam Road in Middlesbrough at about 12:40 GMT.

A man is also in hospital with serious burn injuries although they are not life-threatening, a spokeswoman said.

One man, who did not wish to be named, told BBC Tees he heard shouts for help.

"My neighbour was on fire in a garden," he added.

"Me and my other neighbours helped put her out."

The man said they also put out a fire in the house and he reported seeing a canister on fire.

'Horrible'

He said another neighbour, who is a first-aider, "did the majority of putting her out" before wrapping cling film around the woman.

The neighbour said the pair were "completely covered in burns" and had "very serous injuries".

"It was horrible to see," he added.

The woman was taken to James Cook University Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The man is being treated at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A police spokeswoman said officers are working to determine the cause of the injuries.