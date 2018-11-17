Image copyright Barry Pells Image caption The work is expected to be complete by Spring 2019

One of the oldest buildings in County Durham is to be given new life as a learning centre after a £50,000 heritage boost.

The West Mural Tower, in the grounds of Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland, dates from at least the 15th Century.

Historic England said it was a "really special, somewhat hidden" building, but it has fallen into disrepair.

The charity, which put the building on its "at risk" register, has provided the five-figure grant.

The Auckland Project, which runs the castle, will use the funds to remove and rebuild some of the walls using original stone, and reinstate the medieval roof using green oak and other traditional materials.

Heating and electricity will also be installed. The work is expected to be finished by spring.

Catherine Dewar, from Historic England, said: "This is a really special, and somewhat hidden, building in the town and so we're delighted to see that progress is being made to repair it as it has been on our Heritage at Risk register for some time.

"We hope that our funding and specialist advice will help to secure a brighter future for this important, Grade I-listed structure."