A woman has died four days after she was found on fire in a garden.

Neighbours went to the aid of the 35-year-old and doused the flames during the incident in Acklam Road, Middlesbrough, last Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital suffering severe burns but died on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man who also suffered serious burn injuries remains in hospital, and Cleveland Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

No details of the woman's identity have been released.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "Our thoughts remain with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."