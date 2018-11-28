Image copyright STDC Image caption One potential location for the plant is the former SSI site at Redcar

A multi-million-pound clean energy project is set to create thousands of jobs on Teesside, the region's mayor has said.

A consortium of energy giants has announced plans for a major gas-powered energy and carbon capture plant.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described it as "a project of national significance, which...will create thousands of jobs".

One potential location for the plant is the former SSI site at Redcar.

It will be one of the world's first gas-powered energy plants to use full-chain carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) at scale, bosses said.

This means CO2 from the plant will be captured and then stored via pipelines under the North Sea.

The six companies behind it are BP, ENI, Equinor, Oxy, Shell and Total - led by the consortium OGCI Climate Investments.

Construction could start in 2020 and take about three years

Teesside was selected as the best location for the CCUS "cluster" out of 50 others considered by OGCI.

Mr Houchen described it as "a sign of better things to come" for the area, which would provide jobs for decades.

He said: "Due to the sheer size and scale, it won't happen overnight, but to be selected out of 50 business models by this major international consortium is a clear vote of confidence in our local economy and our skilled workforce.

"Let there be no doubt, we're ready to deliver this monumental project."

Redcar MP Anna Turley said: "It's an exciting investment for Teesside and exactly the kind of modern, green industry we have huge potential to take a lead on."