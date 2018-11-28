Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jessica Patel was found dead in the living room of the couple's home

A man accused of strangling his wife to death has admitted lying to police about where he was when she was killed.

Mitesh Patel is said to have used a Tesco bag to murder Jessica, 34, at their Middlesbrough home on 14 May.

The 37-year-old pharmacist denies murder and claims a burglar killed her while he was out of the house.

But he told Teesside Crown Court he "panicked" and lied to detectives about his whereabouts because he feared suspicion would fall on him.

Mr Patel, who has admitted having affairs with men and using the dating app Grindr, initially told detectives he had not seen his wife since lunchtime, jurors heard.

But he later told his legal team he was in the house alone with her for 42 minutes after she got home at 19:00 BST, the time the prosecution allege she was murdered.

Image copyright Ian McIntyre/The Gazette Image caption Mitesh Patel told the court he began a sexual relationship with a male doctor in 2012

Mr Patel claimed he discovered his wife's body in the living room of the home they shared in The Avenue.

He added: "Jess was in that state. I was the last person in the house. All that came into my mind and I thought the police will think I've done this.

"I'm going to get in to trouble for something I have not done here," he added.

Earlier the court heard that Mr Patel admitted having affairs and had watched a video about strangulation with his wife weeks before she died.

Jurors have also been told he murdered his wife to collect a £2m insurance policy and start a new life in Australia with a male doctor.

He has told the court he loved his wife, but should have been honest about his sexuality and not married her.

The trial continues.