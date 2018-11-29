Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Samuel was visited at home by PC Neil Cooper after the officer came to the 15-month-old's aid

A mother whose baby son started choking in the back of her car has praised two passing police officers who came to her aid.

PCs Neil Cooper and Jonathan Burniston thought Charlotte Edmonds had broken down when they saw her car pulled up along the A19 on Tuesday.

But they found her 15-month-old son Samuel was choking after being sick.

Samuel is recovering at home after officers gave first aid before taking him to hospital.

Ms Edmonds, 30, from Thornaby, said: "I was driving along the A19 with Samuel when he started vomiting and choking so I pulled over on to the grass verge.

"I picked him up and he was floppy so I immediately rang 999.

"The officers came out of nowhere and helped my little boy.

"If it wasn't for them I don't know what I would have done. They were amazing."

PC Cooper said: "As a police officer you come across all manner of incidents but yesterday we encountered every parent's nightmare.

"I'm really pleased that we could be of assistance and that Samuel is now making a full recovery."