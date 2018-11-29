Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kelly Franklin was found stabbed to death in a Hartlepool street

A man has admitted murdering his ex-partner who was found stabbed to death in the street.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of The Oval, Hartlepool, had initially denied killing Kelly Franklin, 29, but pleaded guilty when he was re-arraigned at Teesside Crown Court.

Ms Franklin was found dead on Oxford Road in Hartlepool on 3 August.

Kettlewell will be sentenced after the trial of Julie Wass, 48, who is also charged with, but denies, murder.

The trial of Ms Wass, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, is due to start on 14 January.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC told Kettlewell he would be remanded in custody to be sentenced after Ms Wass' trial has concluded.