A prominent North East businessman and charity supporter has died suddenly, his company has confirmed.

Dr Nas Khan arrived in England from Pakistan as a teenager who was unable to speak to English.

He went on to become managing director of the Jennings Motor Group and raised tens of thousands of pounds each year for charity, earning himself an OBE.

His death has been confirmed by a spokesman for the Lookers Group, which took over Jennings.

Dr Khan, who was in his 50s and lived in Stockton, formed his own charity, The Emaan Foundation, and supported numerous other organisations.

Kath Callan, from the Salvation Army in Middlesbrough, said he had backed the organisation's Christmas present appeal every year.

Ms Callan said: "He was a lovely man, always there to hand over the toys himself. I can't believe it has happened."

Dr Khan started working for Jennings as a salesman when he was 22 and ended up owning the company with more than 500 staff and 12 dealerships across the region.

His charitable work included donations to the Teesside Hospice and Great North Air Ambulance.