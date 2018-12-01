Image copyright Stockton Council Image caption Stockton Council is keen to show the benefits of the new LED lights (r) compared with the old sodium versions (l)

A council has defended its new £14m LED street lights against renewed accusations they are too dark.

Residents in Thornaby say Stockton Council's new lights have "made it easier for burglars".

Some motorists say the lights are not bright enough to illuminate white road markings.

The council said it saved £553,000 in energy costs last year and reduced greenhouse emissions by a third since the new lights were installed.

Spending on power for the lights had almost halved in the past four years, it said.

Image caption Residents have been complaining about the new lights since they were installed

One motorist said it was "a burglar's paradise now as there's so many dark places to hide", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"I actually hate driving on a night after dark due to all these lights not being bright enough to illuminate white lines," she said.

It is not the first time the lights have attracted complaints.

In 2016 residents said they were in the wrong place, not bright enough, and not safe.

Council leader Bob Cook said the scheme meant roads and paths were now "lit to British standards".

"While we are not aware of any links between the lighting and crime rates in the borough, research has proven that LED lighting can help to reduce crime by making it easier to distinguish objects and identifying details," he said.