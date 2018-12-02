Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened on Esk Road in Darlington

A seven-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a possible arson attack at a house.

The fire was started at the home in Esk Road, Skerne Park, Darlington, at about 13:50 GMT on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and is now described as being in a stable condition.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is in police custody. No-one else in the house was hurt, Darlington Police said.