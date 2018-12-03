Image copyright John Baxter Image caption Local bird watcher John Baxter managed to snap a couple of photos of the bird

Birdwatchers descended on a nature reserve in Stockton-on-Tees after a rare bird was spotted for the first time in more than 150 years.

A little bittern was in a reed bed at RSPB Saltholme on 26 November - the first confirmed sighting of the species in the area since 1852.

A RSPB spokesman said after a wait of 166 years, many spent long days in the hide "hoping for a second sighting".

A rare visitor to Britain, the bird is usually found in warmer climes.

Senior site manager Chris Francis said: "According to local records, the last time a little bittern was spotted in Cleveland was on 26 September 1852.

"Having journeyed to Redcar, this unfortunate individual met its end when it was shot by a local. Thankfully the Saltholme bird has received a much warmer welcome.

"The bird's secretive nature and its habit of hiding within the dense reed bed makes the little bittern a difficult bird to see. After a wait of 166 years, there are lots of people willing to try."