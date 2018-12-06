A former archdeacon of Auckland has denied historical sex offence charges.

George Granville Gibson, from Darlington, is accused of three counts of indecent assault on a man.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1979 and 1988 when Mr Gibson occupied various roles in the region on behalf of the Anglican church.

The retired 82-year-old pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier.

A trial has been listed for 8 July.