Ex-archdeacon George Granville Gibson denies sex charges
- 6 December 2018
A former archdeacon of Auckland has denied historical sex offence charges.
George Granville Gibson, from Darlington, is accused of three counts of indecent assault on a man.
The offences are alleged to have happened between 1979 and 1988 when Mr Gibson occupied various roles in the region on behalf of the Anglican church.
The retired 82-year-old pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier.
A trial has been listed for 8 July.