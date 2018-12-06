Girl, seven, dies after 'arson attack' on Darlington house
A seven-year-old girl has died following a house fire in what is believed to have been an arson attack.
The girl was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the blaze in Darlington on 1 December.
Durham Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of arson and was released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Traci McNally said: "Our thoughts are with the little girl's family and friends following this tragic incident."
A post-mortem examination is due to be held in the coming days, a force spokeswoman said.
Emergency services were called to the home on Esk Road at about 13:50 GMT.