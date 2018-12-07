Cannabis crop worth £600,000 discovered in Redcar
- 7 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cannabis farm with a crop worth up to an estimated £600,000 has been found by police.
About 800 plants were discovered in a house on Station Road in Redcar on Friday.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and he currently remains in custody.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said anyone with information on drugs activity in their area should report it to police.