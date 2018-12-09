Image caption In its heyday the venue hosted acts including the Beatles, Cilla Black and the Bay City Rollers

Structural problems found during the restoration of Stockton's Globe Theatre will add £2.5m to the final cost, the council has revealed.

Contractors stripping the Grade II-listed building found rotting timbers, unsupported walls, and corroded drains.

The issues, which Stockton Council said were "much, much worse" than expected, meant new plans had to be drawn up.

It has already committed £13.5m to the project and the cabinet will now be asked to approve the additional cost.

The theatre is being transformed into a live music and comedy venue

Councillor Nigel Cooke, cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said: "The Globe will be the biggest live entertainment venue between Newcastle and Leeds and will pull an estimated £18m into the local economy every single year.

"We absolutely need to make it happen and the fact is, we're ambitious for the borough. If you want to achieve big things you've got to deliver big projects.

"The final costing is very much in line with restorations of historic theatres elsewhere in the country, and like the Globe, these projects have been very complex and challenging too."

The theatre, which opened in 1917 and closed in 1997 after being used as a bingo hall since 1977, will be operated by the Ambassador Theatre Group when it reopens in 2020.

