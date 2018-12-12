Image caption The £35m to buy the airport would come from the budget allocated to Mr Houchen by government, he says

A poll has been launched to gauge opinion on whether Durham Tees Valley Airport should be renamed.

The survey asks whether the transport hub should take on its former title of Teesside International Airport.

It comes a week after Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said he had agreed a deal to buy it for £35m from current owners Peel Group.

In recent times it has struggled to attract passengers and is losing £2.5m per year.

The money needed to buy the airport would come from the Tees Valley Combined Authority's (TVCA) £513m investment fund.

Near Yarm, it was known as Teesside International from the 1960s until 2004.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Houchen, who is chairman of the TVCA, wanted members of the public to have their say after being "inundated with emails and messages" requesting a change.

"If the people get to own this airport, it's only fair they decide what it should be called.

"I know there are thousands of people in our region who want to change the name back to Teesside International," he said.

The mayor has also said he would spend a further £5m on land next to the airport, which is also owned by Peel Group and has been approved for 350 new homes.

Image caption Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said "thousands of people" wanted to change the airport's name

A decision on whether the airport purchase goes ahead will be made by the TVCA on 24 January.

Its cabinet comprises Conservative Mr Houchen and the five Labour leaders of Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Hartlepool, Darlington and Stockton councils.

They have called for further details ahead of the vote.

Labour Middlesbrough MP Andy Macdonald last week questioned whether it was "a good use of public money".

Peel Group had said it had "an agreement in principle, subject to approval by the local authority leaders" and it would "work seamlessly... to ensure a smooth transition".