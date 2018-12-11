Image copyright Owen Humphreys Image caption Bradley Lowery's mother Gemma said Scarborough is a "very special place" to the family

A gift of land to the family of Bradley Lowery for a holiday home for other sick children has been approved by councillors.

Six-year-old Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old and died in July 2017.

One of his last family holidays was in Scarborough and his charity wants its respite project to be based there.

Bradley made global headlines before he died and became "best friends" with then Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Scarborough Council's cabinet has agreed to grant a long lease on land for the home, worth £15,000.

The two-storey holiday home would have five bedrooms, a sensory garden and a swimming pool, hot tub and sauna, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A report for councillors said the area to the south of Scalby Manor, which is currently used for grazing, lies outside permitted development limits, meaning it is unlikely to have another scheme approved.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley's friendship with footballer Jermain Defoe made headlines

Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery, from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, previously said Scarborough was a "very special place" for the family.

"[Bradley] had an amazing time and we made so many beautiful memories there," she said.

The council's report said the foundation in his name would "be relying on significant fundraising to bring this project to fruition".

Former mayor Martin Smith, who sits on the council's cabinet, said it would be a "wonderful legacy".

Planning permission is still required before work on the building could begin.