Middlesbrough robbery: Police name suspect Craig Atkins, 35

  • 16 December 2018
Craig Atkins Image copyright Julie Cush
Image caption Police said not to approach Craig Atkins if they see him but to call 999

Police have named a man they want to speak to after a shop worker was left critically injured in a robbery.

Officers were called to the Lifestyle Shop on Westbourne Grove, North Ormesby, at 16:30 GMT on Friday after a man attacked a worker and stole cash.

Cleveland Police want to speak to Craig Atkins, 35, in connection with the robbery and urged members of the public not to approach him.

The male victim is in intensive care in James Cook Hospital, police said.

