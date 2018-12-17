A man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a raid that left a shop worker critically injured.

The male worker was attacked at the Lifestyle Shop on Westbourne Grove, North Ormesby, at 16:30 GMT on Friday and cash was stolen, police said.

A Cleveland force spokeswoman said the worker was in the intensive care unit of Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.

A 35-year-old man is in custody and is due to appear in court later, she added.