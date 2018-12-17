Tees

Attempted murder charge after Middlesbrough shop raid

  • 17 December 2018

A man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a raid that left a shop worker critically injured.

The male worker was attacked at the Lifestyle Shop on Westbourne Grove, North Ormesby, at 16:30 GMT on Friday and cash was stolen, police said.

A Cleveland force spokeswoman said the worker was in the intensive care unit of Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.

A 35-year-old man is in custody and is due to appear in court later, she added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites