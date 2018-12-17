Attempted murder charge after Middlesbrough shop raid
A man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a raid that left a shop worker critically injured.
The male worker was attacked at the Lifestyle Shop on Westbourne Grove, North Ormesby, at 16:30 GMT on Friday and cash was stolen, police said.
A Cleveland force spokeswoman said the worker was in the intensive care unit of Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
A 35-year-old man is in custody and is due to appear in court later, she added.