Bishop Auckland great grandfather killed in Darlington crash

  • 17 December 2018
Thomas Johnson Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Thomas Johnson died in hospital a day after being struck by a car

A pedestrian who died in hospital after being hit by a car was a "loving, father, grandfather and great grandfather," his family have said.

​Thomas Johnson, 92, from South Church in Bishop Auckland, was struck at about 22:00 GMT on 13 December by a Renault Clio along High Northgate, Darlington.

He died the following day from his injuries, Durham Police said.

An investigation is under way and officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

