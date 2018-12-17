Bishop Auckland great grandfather killed in Darlington crash
- 17 December 2018
A pedestrian who died in hospital after being hit by a car was a "loving, father, grandfather and great grandfather," his family have said.
Thomas Johnson, 92, from South Church in Bishop Auckland, was struck at about 22:00 GMT on 13 December by a Renault Clio along High Northgate, Darlington.
He died the following day from his injuries, Durham Police said.
An investigation is under way and officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash.