Image copyright The Scott family Image caption The couple have until 7 December to decide whether to pay £300 costs and accept cautions

A couple whose daughter missed lessons when they took her on their honeymoon have dropped their legal fight against the school.

Janine and Shane Scott took Elissa, seven, to New York with them and were given a penalty notice by St John's Church of England Primary School.

Teesside magistrates gave them a caution last month and ordered them to pay the school's court costs.

The parents had originally said they would appeal against the decision.

St John's CofE Primary School said the couple had booked the trip without "prior discussion".

Mrs and Mrs Scott, from Stockton, had since accepted the caution, the school confirmed.

'More education' on holiday

It would not confirm how much it was paid in costs though.

Honeymoon trip parents 'have no regrets'

If the couple had fought the case and lost, they would have risked criminal convictions. The BBC has been unable to reach them for comment.

In an interview with BBC Tees last month, Mrs Scott said she had no regrets.

The 28-year-old said: "I don't regret taking Elissa on our honeymoon - it was definitely in her best interests, but in hindsight I'd request permission in writing from the school.

She added: "I still believe now in the five days she was there she got a lot more education than she would [have] in the five days if she was at school."