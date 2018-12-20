Image copyright Google Image caption Burnside was arrested in Helmsley market place

A builder convicted of fraud in France has been arrested in North Yorkshire.

Joseph Burnside, 32 and from Hurworth Moor, near Darlington, County Durham, worked on more than 200 construction projects in France using a range of company names.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued after he was convicted in his absence of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Helmsley and remanded by Westminster Magistrates' Extradition Court.

He will now face a full extradition hearing on 19 February.

The hearing in Rennes in June was told the work he carried out was substandard and he failed to deliver on some of the projects, which dated from 2005 and 2006.

He was arrested on Tuesday by officers from North Yorkshire Police who stopped his vehicle in Helmsley marketplace.

A spokesman for the force said: "We worked closely with French Gendarmerie and other international authorities to locate Burnside and arrest him.

"It's reassuring that he will now face the justice he's tried so hard to evade and his victims in France will get some satisfaction with his forthcoming imprisonment on extradition."