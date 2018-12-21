Image copyright Google Image caption Simon Feasey resigned as head of Bader Primary School in 2017

A head teacher has been banned from teaching "indefinitely" after spending school money on family trips abroad.

Simon Feasey was also found to have employed a member of staff with criminal convictions without carrying out background checks.

The ex-head of Bader Primary School, Stockton, resigned in July 2017, having been suspended the February before.

He was found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA).

"Mr Feasey had been found to be dishonest and had persisted in that dishonest conduct over a period of years," TRA decision maker Alan Meyrick said.

The TRA panel found Mr Feasey did not ensure sufficient pre-employment checks were carried out on a member of staff, who had confided in Mr Feasey that he had a conviction for assault.

"Mr Feasey simply trusted him that his was an accurate and complete account," the panel's report said.

The man turned out to have previous convictions for driving offences and battery and had been cautioned for dishonesty involving his former employer.

He was subsequently found to have stolen £1,200 from the school, the report said.

'Inappropriate use'

The former head teacher spent school funds on taking his family with him on a trip to Amsterdam, which he said was to research for a school trip.

He used the school credit card to pay for his wife to accompany him on a school visit to Naples and to a conference in the United States, the panel found.

The TRA found a trip to New Zealand to observe a method of teaching - which two members of staff had already been sent on - was also an inappropriate use of school funds.

Mr Feasey reimbursed the school £5,500 but not until the investigation into his conduct began.

"The panel considered that it was reasonable to infer that, had no investigation taken place, Mr Feasey would not have paid this money back to the school," its report said.

Mr Feasey can apply to have the prohibition order set aside after five years, but it is not an automatic right, the TRA said.