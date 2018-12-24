Image caption Officers were called to Westbourne Street at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday

A man has died and another has been seriously injured on Teesside.

One of the men suffered a fractured skull and other injuries during an assault on Sunday at 04:30 GMT on Yarm Road.

Just under three hours later, officers were called to Westbourne Street where another man was found with serious injuries. He later died. The first man needed hospital treatment.

Two men have been arrested by Cleveland Police who say the attacks are related.

A spokeswoman for the force was unable to confirm what they had been arrested on suspicion of.