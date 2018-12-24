Tees

Stockton 'lacerations' death: Two charged with murder

  • 24 December 2018
Police conducting interviews along the street
Image caption Police have been speaking to people along Westbourne Street

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a 43-year-old man early on Sunday.

He suffered "serious lacerations" to his body in Westbourne Street, Stockton, at 07:15 GMT on Sunday and later died in hospital.

A few hours earlier, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury and cuts after an attack in Yarm Road.

An 18-year-old and a 39-year-old will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

The injured 36-year-old has been released from hospital.

Two other men, aged 20 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation.

Image caption Officers were called to Westbourne Street at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday

