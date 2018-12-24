Image caption Police have been speaking to people along Westbourne Street

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a 43-year-old man early on Sunday.

He suffered "serious lacerations" to his body in Westbourne Street, Stockton, at 07:15 GMT on Sunday and later died in hospital.

A few hours earlier, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury and cuts after an attack in Yarm Road.

An 18-year-old and a 39-year-old will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

The injured 36-year-old has been released from hospital.

Two other men, aged 20 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation.