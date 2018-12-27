Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Eston on Boxing Day.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with series injuries at an address on Eston High Street at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene, Cleveland Police said.

Four men, aged 29, 30, 32 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.