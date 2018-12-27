Image caption Police have been speaking to people along Westbourne Street

Two men are to appear at crown court charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Stockton on Sunday.

He suffered "serious lacerations" to his body in Westbourne Street at 07:15 GMT and later died in hospital.

Luke Pearson, 18, of no fixed abode and Neil Maxwell, 39, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day.

The two men were remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.