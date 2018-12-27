Tees

Stockton 'lacerations' death: Two appear in court

  • 27 December 2018
Police conducting interviews along the street
Image caption Police have been speaking to people along Westbourne Street

Two men are to appear at crown court charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Stockton on Sunday.

He suffered "serious lacerations" to his body in Westbourne Street at 07:15 GMT and later died in hospital.

Luke Pearson, 18, of no fixed abode and Neil Maxwell, 39, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day.

The two men were remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.
Image caption Officers were called to Westbourne Street at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday

