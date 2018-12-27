Stockton 'lacerations' death: Two appear in court
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men are to appear at crown court charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Stockton on Sunday.
He suffered "serious lacerations" to his body in Westbourne Street at 07:15 GMT and later died in hospital.
Luke Pearson, 18, of no fixed abode and Neil Maxwell, 39, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day.
The two men were remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.