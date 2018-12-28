Image caption Police were called to an address on Eston High Street

A fifth arrest has been made by police investigating the death of a man on Teesside on Boxing Day.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries at an address on Eston High Street at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old woman has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three men, aged 29, 30 and 32, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, continue to be questioned. A 38-year-old man was released without charge.