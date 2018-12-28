Eston death: Further arrest on suspicion of murder
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fifth arrest has been made by police investigating the death of a man on Teesside on Boxing Day.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries at an address on Eston High Street at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old woman has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Three men, aged 29, 30 and 32, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, continue to be questioned. A 38-year-old man was released without charge.