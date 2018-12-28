Image caption Officers were called to Westbourne Street at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 43-year-old.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was found with serious injuries in Westbourne Street, Stockton, on Sunday morning.

Luke Pearson, 18, of no fixed abode, and Neil Maxwell, 39, of Westbourne Street, did not enter pleas at Newcastle Crown Court.

They were remanded in custody for another hearing at Teesside Crown Court on 23 January.