Image caption Police were called to an address on Eston High Street

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man on Boxing Day.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries at an address on Eston High Street on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, are due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

Cleveland Police said another man, aged 29, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed while inquiries continue.

A 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man have been released without charge.