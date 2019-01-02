Image caption Police were called to an address on Eston High Street

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man on Boxing Day.

Craig Barstow, 30, and Craig Fletcher, 32, are accused of the murder of Gavin Barnes, 36, who was found dead at a property on Eston High Street.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court the pair, did not enter pleas.

No bail applications for Mr Barstow, of Steele Crescent, South Bank and Mr Fletcher, of High Street, Eston, were made and they were remanded in custody until 22 March.