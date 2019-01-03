Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police raided the house after a tip-off

Police in Hartlepool have discovered a hi-tech cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants with an estimated street value of £350,000.

About 400 plants were found in a house in Nesham Road that was equipped with a sophisticated heating and lighting system.

Cleveland Police said they acted after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs.