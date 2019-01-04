Woman charged with attempted murder in Guisborough
- 4 January 2019
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who suffered laceration wounds.
The man, 57, is said to be in a stable condition at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police said they were called to an attack on Redcar Road in Dunsdale, Guisborough, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
The woman, 59, is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Saturday.