Image caption Standing 80ft (24m) above Redcar seafront, the Beacon has a 360 viewing platform

A £1.6m "vertical pier" in Redcar which has divided opinion since its opening has reached full capacity.

The 80ft (25m) Redcar Beacon opened in 2013 and was built to be the centrepiece of a £75m regeneration of the town.

But its modern design received criticism and there were complaints many shop units inside were empty.

Now, six years on, it is at full capacity after finding tenants for all of its business units.

Redcar and Cleveland council leader Sue Jeffrey, said: "It was never going to be a huge job creator, but what it is, it's an attraction.

"It's somewhere where people want to come and see and sit and look out at the sea."

The structure has a viewing platform with 360 degree views of Redcar seafront.

Businesses including a bar and restaurant and community radio station Zetland FM are housed in the premises.

Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson said: "A lot of people like to come and they like to wave at us through the window which is nice - sometimes you feel like an animal at the zoo, but that's lovely and it allows us to connect with our audience.

"Whenever I have guests, everybody looks out the window and says 'you must have the best view of any radio station'."