Tees

Woman dies and man injured in Darlington 'incident'

  • 7 January 2019
Police at the scene
Image caption Yarm Road was closed while police investigated

A woman has died and a man is in hospital after an incident at a house in Darlington.

The woman died at Darlington Memorial Hospital after officers were called to Yarm Road on Saturday night.

The man is in a stable condition in Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.

Durham Police arrested a man and said they were not looking for anyone else. They also said the incident was "not linked to any ongoing traveller feud".

