Woman dies and man injured in Darlington 'incident'
- 7 January 2019
A woman has died and a man is in hospital after an incident at a house in Darlington.
The woman died at Darlington Memorial Hospital after officers were called to Yarm Road on Saturday night.
The man is in a stable condition in Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
Durham Police arrested a man and said they were not looking for anyone else. They also said the incident was "not linked to any ongoing traveller feud".