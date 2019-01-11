Image copyright Kidd family Image caption Ms Kidd was from Middlesbrough and her family has been informed of her death

A pedestrian has died as a result of a two-car crash on the A66 near Middlesbrough.

Sonia Kidd, 44, a pedestrian, was killed after a blue Volkswagen Touran and a white Mini Cooper crashed near Middlesbrough Road in Thornaby at 07:15 GMT.

Ms Kidd was from Middlesbrough and her family has been informed, police said.

Cleveland Police wants to hear from anyone who saw her in the hours leading up to the crash to come forward.