Two men swept into sea at South Gare breakwater
- 12 January 2019
A man is in a critical condition after being swept into the sea off Teesside.
Emergency services were called to the South Gare breakwater near Redcar just after 08:00 GMT.
The man was found 50 metres from the shore and given CPR on a lifeboat before being taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
A second man, who had made his way back to land after falling into the water, was found by another crew. He is in a stable condition in hospital.