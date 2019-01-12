Image copyright RNLI/Dave Cocks Image caption The Eileen May Loach-Thomas was one of the Redcar lifeboats called out

A man is in a critical condition after being swept into the sea off Teesside.

Emergency services were called to the South Gare breakwater near Redcar just after 08:00 GMT.

The man was found 50 metres from the shore and given CPR on a lifeboat before being taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A second man, who had made his way back to land after falling into the water, was found by another crew. He is in a stable condition in hospital.