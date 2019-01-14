Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The imitation gun was seized by police

Three teenagers have been arrested after reports that a gun had been taken into a school on Teesside.

Staff at the school, which has not been named but is in Redcar, called in police on Thursday.

Two 15-year-old boys and one aged 16 were held on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The teenagers were later released under investigation and no-one was hurt in the incident.

It is not known whether the boys were pupils at the school.

'Extremely irresponsible'

Cleveland Police confirmed the weapon was an imitation pistol.

A force spokesman said: "If a firearm is posing a threat to the public it can be impossible to tell if it is an imitation weapon or not from a distance.

"If a firearms team is deployed and they feel that there is a valid threat then you potentially risk being seriously hurt.

"It is extremely irresponsible to possess imitation firearms in a public place, particularly in a school."