Image copyright Family handout Image caption Torbjorn Kettlewell and Julie Wass deny murdering Kelly Franklin

A man killed his former partner then fled the scene in a car driven by a lover, a court has heard.

Kelly Franklin was fatally stabbed on Oxford Road in Hartlepool in August.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of The Oval, and 48-year-old Julie Wass, of Kipling Road, are on trial accused of her murder, which they deny.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Mr Kettlewell became angry with Ms Franklin because she was "moving on with her life".

Mr Kettlewell, who had changed his name from Ian to Torbjorn because of his fascination with a character in a video game, was described by the prosecution as "fascinated with knives".

'Classic and terrible'

Mr Kettlewell and Ms Franklin had dated since they were teenagers but their families became concerned about his behaviour towards her, the court heard.

The couple split up in 2017 but Mr Kettlewell bombarded Ms Franklin with Facebook messages and threatened her, jurors were told.

Jamie Hill QC, prosecuting, said: "We say this is a classic and terrible case of a defendant who decided 'if I cannot have her then nobody else will'."

He said that while Mr Kettlewell stabbed Ms Franklin to death in front of shocked witnesses, Ms Wass, his friend and on-off lover, was revving the engine of her car.

After the attack he shouted to her: ''Get me out of here.'' Ms Wass then drove him to Trimdon and dropped him off in some woodland, the prosecutor said.

The trial continues.