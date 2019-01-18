Firearm man shot by police detained indefinitely
A man who was shot by police while carrying a firearm has been detained in a secure institution.
Samuel Houlihan was shot in the arm in May after ignoring repeated requests from police to not raise the weapon.
At an earlier hearing at Durham Crown Court, the 24-year-old, of Linburn Drive, Bishop Auckland, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He has now been detained indefinitely under the mental health act.