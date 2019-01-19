Image caption The Globe theatre closed in 1997 having been used as a bingo hall since 1977

Councillors have sought reassurances the cost of refurbishing a Grade-II listed theatre, which is already over budget, will not increase further.

Attempts at renovating Stockton's Globe Theatre, which was famed for hosting The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Buddy Holly, have been made since 2011.

The budget earmarked for renovation has increased from £4m in 2011 to £20m.

Stockton Council said it was "as confident" as it "could be" it would not have to contribute more.

Deputy chief executive Julie Danks said the full cost to the authority was expected to be £15.75m with the remaining £4.5m coming from Heritage Lottery Fund.

Revised plans were approved in November after structural problems were uncovered, delaying the projected opening date until spring 2020.

The additional repairs are expected to cost £2.5m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Stockton Council Image caption Artist's impression of revamped Globe Theatre

Property Development firm Jomast began work on a £4m restoration project in 2011, for which the council allocated £1m.

The local authority took over the scheme in 2016 after delays in other funding stalled.

By 2017 the cost of the revamp had risen to £15m, of which the council pledged to pay £10.5m.

Asked if the council had approached Jomast for more cash, given it reported a £13m profit last year, Ms Danks said she was not aware of any approaches being made.

The council would "take control of the asset" and had the opportunity to buy it back at a "peppercorn amount" in future, she said.

"So in terms of the benefit to Jomast we've covered that off," she said.

Jomast declined to comment.

Image copyright PA Image caption The funding will help transform the theatre into a live music and comedy venue

The original Globe opened in 1917 as a cinema and its 2,370 seating capacity meant it later attracted major music stars such as Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and The Bay City Rollers.

The Ambassador Theatre Group will operate the venue for the next 25 years.