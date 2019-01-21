Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale joined Cleveland Police as chief constable in March 2018

The chief constable of Cleveland Police is resigning after less than a year in the job, BBC News has been told.

It is believed Mike Veale was facing an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He joined from Wiltshire Police, where he oversaw the inquiry into alleged abuse by former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

In September, Mr Veale was found by the IOPC to have lied about how his mobile phone became damaged.

A statement about the resignation is expected later from the Cleveland force's police and crime commissioner Barry Coppinger.