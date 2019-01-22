Man charged over mum's road death in Darlington
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a mother was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing.
Shantelle Kirkup was struck by a Ford Focus as she crossed St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, in May 2018.
The 29-year-old, of Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was with her five-year-old son, who was also injured.
A 36-year-old Darlington man will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 21 February.
He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mrs Kirkup, a mother of two, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance but later died.