A stray goat was found wandering the streets of a town.

Police were first called to reports of a deer on the loose in Shildon, County Durham, which turned out to be a goat when they arrived at about 08:00 GMT.

Durham Constabulary said the farm animal had been secured in a garden after it ventured onto a driveway in Dale Grove.

The force has asked the owner to contact them, and said it was trying to re-unite the pair.