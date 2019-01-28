Image copyright Family photo Image caption Naheed Khan was last seen by her family in May 2018

Police believe a woman who has been missing for eight months may have been murdered.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby, Teesside, was reported missing on 12 June but had not been seen by her family for three weeks before then.

Cleveland Police said Mrs Khan, a grandmother, had not accessed her bank account or used her mobile phone.

Police said there was no tangible evidence of a crime but they feared the worst.

Officers have begun fresh searches of her home and land close to the A174 near Stockton.

Det Ch Supt Jon Green said police had followed up more than 1,000 lines of inquiry and spoken to almost 400 people.

Image caption Officers could be seen searching land close to the A174 at Eston

He said: "Naheed has not been in touch with her family despite the birth of her first grandchild.

"There is... no proof of her being alive and in my professional judgement Naheed has sadly come to some serious harm.

"I have therefore classified this case as one of suspected murder."

Mrs Khan's mother Gazala Khan, said: "Naheed is a loved mother, daughter, sister, aunty and would have been a loving grandmother.

"It is totally out of character for my daughter not to return home no matter what the situation. She comes from a very supportive family where the door is always open."