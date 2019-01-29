Image copyright Google Image caption Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust has launched an investigation

Three more members of staff have been suspended at a Middlesbrough hospital that treats young people with mental health needs - taking the total to 20.

An investigation overseen by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) was launched earlier this month after 17 suspensions at West Lane Hospital.

Some staff had reportedly used "non-approved" techniques to move patients.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust said it expected its staff to treat patients with respect.

Image caption Faith Wilthew spent four years in the hospital

Concerns were raised in November about the hospital, which offers what it calls "low secure adolescent inpatient accommodation".

They centred around claims staff used techniques for moving patients which were "not taught and not in line with trust policy".

Faith Wilthew, 18, said she felt like a "caged animal" during her four-year stay at the hospital.

She said: "Most of the time I felt like I was in prison. I went in there at 14 with not a scar on my body and I came out at 18 full of scars.

"I was just told it was my own choice if I wanted to self-harm.

"Sometimes they would lift me off my bed by my hands and feet and just drop me onto the floor and restrain me. Things need to change."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Faith Wilthew's mother said her daughter banged her head against a wall for 72 hours

The teenager was admitted following an eating disorder, but her mother Kelly said the years that followed saw her daughter sectioned and force-fed, before they won a fight to get her home.

Mrs Wilthew said: "At one point she started banging her head against the wall. She did it for about 72 hours and they told her that it was her choice if she wanted to go on doing that.

"When I went in to see her there was still blood on the wall."

The trust has declined to speak about any specific allegations involving individual cases.

Image caption Kelly Wilthew has called for changes at the hospital

However, Elizabeth Moody, the trust's director of nursing, said: "The care and safety of all our service users is our first priority and we expect our staff to show respect for their dignity and well-being.

"We take any allegations that could suggest otherwise extremely seriously.

"Our staffing levels are reviewed on a twice-daily basis by senior clinical leaders to ensure the quality of care delivered to the young people at all times."