Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police believe Luke Jobson was involved in an altercation outside a pub

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a body found in a river was confirmed as that of a missing man Luke Jobson.

Mr Jobson, 22, went missing after being "chased by five lads" outside a pub in Yarm in Teeside early on Sunday.

Police said the group came forward following appeals for information after he disappeared on a night out.

Officers also confirmed that a body recovered in a river on Monday was Mr Jobson's.

A Cleveland Police statement added: "Our thoughts are with Luke's family and friends at this very difficult time and specially trained officers will continue to support them."