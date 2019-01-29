Tees

Luke Jobson: Five arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

  • 29 January 2019
Luke Jobson Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Police believe Luke Jobson was involved in an altercation outside a pub

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a body found in a river was confirmed as that of a missing man Luke Jobson.

Mr Jobson, 22, went missing after being "chased by five lads" outside a pub in Yarm in Teeside early on Sunday.

Police said the group came forward following appeals for information after he disappeared on a night out.

Officers also confirmed that a body recovered in a river on Monday was Mr Jobson's.

A Cleveland Police statement added: "Our thoughts are with Luke's family and friends at this very difficult time and specially trained officers will continue to support them."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites